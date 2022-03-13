‘NA Secretariat declares no-trust motion by the book’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has declared the no-trust motion submitted by the opposition parties, according to the rules, after its scrutiny, sources said.

The NA Secretariat has completed its verification of the signatures of the opposition parties’ members on the no-trust motion as well as the requisition notice for the assembly session, according to sources.

“No signatures found suspected or out of signs of rolls,” sources said.

“The legislation department of the National Assembly has completed its process and forwarded the file to the Speaker,” according to sources. “It has been recommended to speaker to summon the assembly session any day before March 22,” sources said.

“Summoning the session is a constitutional obligation, which could not be deviated,” NA sources further said.

“The first phase was the requisition and the second phase verification of the signatures on the no-trust motion,” sources added.

The joint opposition had submitted the no-trust motion and a requisition notice in the National Assembly on Tuesday, March 08.

According to the rules, the NA speaker is bound to summon the session of the National Assembly by March 22. Sources added that the no-confidence motion should be winded up within seven days after the NA session.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) today to consult over summoning a National Assembly session for the no-trust move.

