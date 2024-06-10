web analytics
Monday, June 10, 2024
National Assembly Secretariat issues show-cause notices to 90 employees

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Secretariat has served notices to the employees over failure to mark their biometric attendance, ARY News reported.

According to NA Secretariat, biometric attendance is mandatory for all officers and employees of the National Assembly Secretariat as per the directions of Speaker.

As per details, the show-cause notices were served to 90 employees, who were not registered in the biometric system of the NA Secretariat.

The employees have been directed to ensure their biometric registration and punctuality of duty hours within three weeks.

Read more: Ghost employees paid salaries via fake IDs in Larkana: NAB sources

The failure will result in disciplinary action, the sources having knowledge of the matter said.

According to sources, the Speaker had received a report that ghost employees were receiving salary but not coming to the office.

To trace such officers and employees, the speaker directed to ensure biometric attendance, sources said.

