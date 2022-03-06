Sunday, March 6, 2022
NA Secretariat offices to be partially closed for five days

ISLAMABAD: The offices at the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat will be partially closed from March 7 to 11 for renovation purposes of the Parliament House building, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The sessions of the standing committees have also been postponed and their schedule will be issued again. However, the offices of the NA speaker, deputy speaker, secretary and additional secretaries will remain open.

The R&I branch and directorate general for international relations will remain functional during the said period.

