NA secretariat orders CDA to withdraw perks from former PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday ordered Capital Development Authority (CDA) to withdraw the perks from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNAs, ARY News reported.

As per details, national assembly secretariat issued direction to CDA to suspend the allotment of parliament lodges of PTI MNAs.

The CDA has given one week time to 81 PTI MNAs to leave the parliament lodges in the first phase and told them to clear the pending dues.

The CDA also issued an official notice to PTI lawmakers to empty the parliament lodges, sources said.

No is allowed to leave without clearing the pending dues and take any of the building’s belonging with them.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified 43 more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly (MNAs) following the acceptance of their resignations by NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Prior to this the PTI Secretary General Asad Umar in his tweet said the PTI’s 44 MNAs had decided to withdraw their resignations.

He said the PTI has been demanding the NA speaker to accept all the resignations in one go but he remained reluctant to do the same as he announced to approve the resignations one by one after meeting with the lawmakers.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the announcement of PTI MNAs’ return to the National Assembly, the federal government made a move to accept their resignations in an apparent bid to reduce the strength of opposition lawmakers.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had decided to resign from the National Assembly on April 11 last year, minutes before the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister.

