NA Secretariat responds to social media reports about fake recruitment

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a public alert regarding a fake recruitment advertisement that is being widely circulated on social media platforms.

The misleading advertisement falsely claims to offer job opportunities within the National Assembly Secretariat.

In an official statement on Friday, the Secretariat categorically denied any affiliation with the fraudulent advertisement and urged the public to exercise caution.

“The National Assembly Secretariat has no connection whatsoever with the advertisement being circulated online. We strongly advise citizens to ignore such false and misleading information,” the statement said.

The Secretariat also urged the public to verify any employment announcements only through official and trusted sources to avoid being misled or exploited.