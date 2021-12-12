Monday, December 13, 2021
NA session for mini-budget postponed

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has postponed the National Assembly (NA) session, which was scheduled to meet on December 13 (tomorrow) to present the mini-budget, ARY News reported.

The government postponed the session due to a meeting of the foreign ministers of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The session of the National Assembly will now be held on Wednesday, December 22 at 4pm.

According to a statement, the parliament will remain closed from December 13 to December 20 in connection with OIC meeting to be held in Islamabad on December 18 and December 19.

The meeting is being held in Pakistan after 41 years and in this regard, all activities at the parliament have been suspended.

It is to be mentioned here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is likely to present a mini-budget before Parliament.

Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif said Saturday that the National Assembly approving a mini-budget would be national suicide.

The opposition will devise a plan to halt the passage of a mini-budget.

