NA session: No-confidence motion included in 27-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has issued 27-point agenda of the NA session tomorrow (Monday) including the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the agenda, ARY News reported.

The extraordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) was summoned on the requisition of the opposition lawmakers on Friday, which was adjourned after the Fateha for the deceased lawmaker.

Speaker NA Asad Qaiser will chair the NA session tomorrow, for which a 27-point agenda has been issued. The guidelines have been issued for the MNAs for the session.

Earlier in the day, Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and MNA Shahzain Bugti announced to resign from the federal cabinet and part ways with the government after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached out to him.

The delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto along with other opposition leaders visited Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and MNA Shahzain Bugti to seek support for the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bilawal Bhutto and Shahzain Bugti discussed political developments in the country as members from both sides were also present during the meeting. JWP’s MNA Shahzain Bugti was part of the coalition government of Imran Khan.

