NA session on No-Trust motion resumes this evening

ISLAMABAD: The extraordinary session of the National Assembly with the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the agenda will resume this evening, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will resume debate over the no-trust motion with resumption of the session, scheduled at 4:00pm. After him other members of the house will express their views over the agenda.

The Speaker will announce voting after conclusion of the debate on the motion.

The no-confidence resolution against the prime minister was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, March 28 and it was approved for debate.

The leadership of the joint opposition will meet at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif today to further discuss the opposition parties strategy.

Former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Akhtar Mengal, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition politicians are expected to attend the session.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also summoned a meeting of the political committee to tackle the motion against him. He is also expected to meet scores of the National Assembly members to discuss the matter.

Recently PM Khan issued instructions to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) as the party chairman.

The lawmakers have been directed to refrain from attending the National Assembly session on the day of voting on the no-trust motion.

It was instructed that no MNA will stay in the Parliament House on the voting day, whereas, the violation of the party chairman’s instructions by any lawmaker will result in the imposition of Article 63 (A). The instructions was sent individually to all PTI lawmakers.

