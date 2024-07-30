NA session today to discuss another amend in election law

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session being held at 5:00pm today (Tuesday) to discuss 43-point agenda including a bill regarding further amendment in the Election Act, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the proposed amendment in the election law suggests ban over change in the declaration of party affiliation by a member of the house.

The proposed amendment in the law will be tabled as a private member bill, by MNAs Bilal Azhar Kiyani and Zain Jaffer.

Legal expert Abid Zuberi, commenting on the move, has said that after the Supreme Court’s decision over reserved seats in favour of the PTI and Sunni Ittehad Council, the government intends to amend the law to override the court’s decision.

He said the amendment in the law will be for the future. “If the law flouts the constitution, it could be challenged in the court”, he said.

Moreover, JUI MNA Noor Alam Khan is set to introduce another important bill seeking to repeal the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003.