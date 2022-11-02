NA Speaker dismisses reference seeking Asif Zardari’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday dismissed a reference file by PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari seeking the disqualification of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

The NA speaker dismissed the reference under Article 63(A) of the constitution.

According to details, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf dismissed the reference filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari seeking the disqualification of Pakistan People Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. The NA Speaker forwarded a copy of his decision on the reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The reference was filed on October 12. The PTI leader called for the disqualification of the PPP leader for acquiring cars from Toshakhana.

PTI said in a reference that there were reports of proof that Zardari had varied from the law as he had received three cars from Toshakhana when Yousuf Raza Gillani was prime minister.

“However, being president, Asif Zardari was not eligible to take cars from Toshakhana,” it said.

It is to be noted that the ECP disqualified PTI Chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference, for misdeclaring his assets.

Also Read: Imran Khan disqualified in Toshakhana reference by ECP

The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

Comments