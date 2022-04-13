NA Speaker’s election, vote of no-trust against dy speaker on April 16

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will elect its new Speaker on April 16, while the vote of no-confidence against deputy speaker Qasim Suri will also be held on the same day, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The election of the Speaker National Assembly will be held on April 16 at 4:00pm on Wednesday.

The nomination papers for the Speaker’s office will be received on April 15 and scrutiny of the papers will be held on the same day, according the election schedule released today.

The election of the Speaker National Assembly will be conducted with secret ballot.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had resigned before voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on last Saturday night.

The vote on the no-confidence motion against National Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri will also be held on the same day after election of the Speaker.

The opposition had submitted a no-confidence resolution against Qasim Suri on last Friday, a day before voting on a no-trust motion against the Prime Minister scheduled to take place.

The resolution, addressed to the secretary of the National Assembly Secretariat, was submitted by the PML-N’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

It is to be mentioned here that the opposition had earlier submitted a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser on April 3 and Suri had presided over the NA session.

Deputy speaker Suri had dismissed the no-trust resolution against Imran Khan terming it contradictory to Article 5 of the Constitution, minutes after the NA session began .

