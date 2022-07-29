‘NA speaker has no authority to accept PTI MNAs’ resignations’

LAHORE: Former Information Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry reiterated that incumbent Speaker National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has no authority to accept resignations of PTI MNAs, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry said that the incumbent NA Speaker has no authority to accept resignations of PTI lawmakers as former deputy speaker Qasim Suri had already accepted 130 resignations when tendered.

The PTI leader hoped that the election of the Speaker Punjab Assembly will be handled smoothly. “This election should not be held through secret ballot. Lawmakers should know who is voting for whom,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Fawad said that it is an illusion that the federal government will be able to stage by-elections on the vacated seats as the country is moving towards new general elections.

اسپیکر قاسم سوری پہلے ہی استعفیٰ منظور کر کے الیکشن کمیشن کو بھجوا چکے ہیں آج اسپیکر کے گیارہ استعفیٰ منظور کرنے کی کوئ قانونی حیثیت نہیں، یہ خام خیالی ہے کہ آپ ان حلقوں میں ضمنی الیکشن کرائیں گے ملک عام انتخابات کی طرف بڑہ رہا ہے اور موجودہ حکمران انتخابات نہیں روک سکتے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 28, 2022

The former federal minister went on to say that the federal government cannot stop the general elections from happening.

It is pertinent to mention here that NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly.

The government accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema.

