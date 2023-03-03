NA speaker pays tribute to services, sacrifices of healthcare professionals

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the sacrifices rendered by healthcare professionals, especially during COVID-19 are unmatchable.

He expressed these views while inaugurating two days Annual Conference 2022-2023 Pakistan Medical Association in Islamabad on Friday.

He paid tribute to the doctor community for their commitment and dedication to providing a health care system to the common people in Pakistan.

He also applauded the role of the Pakistani Medical Association (PMA) to support health professionals. Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Naz Baloch was also present on the occasion.

While talking about restoration of PMDC, he said that restoration of PMDC is to support doctor community and to acknowledge their pivotal role for providing health care to common people . He said that our doctor community is our pride because of their professionalism and commitment.

The speaker said that wherever and whenever he visited any foreign land he always get compliments about Pakistani doctor diaspora.

