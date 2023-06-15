NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz met with a road accident

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and his convoy were involved in a road accident on Mandera Chakwal Road while returning from Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the incident occurred rawhen a group of cows unexpectedly appeared in front of the car, leading to a collision with other vehicles in the convoy.

Fortunately, Speaker Raja Pervaiz and his staff emerged unharmed from the accident.

