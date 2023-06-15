29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Advertisement -

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz met with a road accident

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and his convoy were involved in a road accident on Mandera Chakwal Road while returning from Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the incident occurred rawhen a group of cows unexpectedly appeared in front of the car, leading to a collision with other vehicles in the convoy.

READ: Road accidents claim seven lives in Sheikhupura, Chagai

Fortunately, Speaker Raja Pervaiz and his staff emerged unharmed from the accident.

In a surprising turn of events, an unfortunate accident took place as National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and his team were heading back to Islamabad after attending official engagements.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.