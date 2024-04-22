NA Speaker reinstates SIC’s lawmakers suspended for ‘abusive language’

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq reinstated Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) two MNAs Jamshed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan, who were suspended due to “abusive language” during President Asif Ali Zardari’s address to a joint session of the Parliament, ARY News reported.

During the National Assembly session, the treasury supported a recommendation to reinstate both members. Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar presented a motion, requesting the house to restore the membership of Jamshed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan.

The National Assembly carried the motion and the SIC’s MNAs were subsequently reinstated.

Ayaz Sadiq asked the opposition to play a positive role in the parliamentary process. “This House is incomplete without both the government and the opposition. We all met the Iranian President together and gave the message that we are united for Pakistan,” the speaker said.

Earlier on April 19, the House adopted a motion introduced by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq regarding the suspension of membership of two lawmakers Jamshed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal.

“Jamshed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal [MNAs] used abusive language and approached the dais of the speaker in a threatening manner, which is unacceptable,” the motion stated.

The motion further detailed their disruptive behaviour, including blowing whistles and trumpets, chanting objectionable slogans, and displaying banners and placards, all of which violated the sanctity of the house and the rules outlined in the Rules of Procedure of Conduct of Business International 2007.