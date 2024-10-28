NA speaker seeks names from govt, opposition for JCP formation

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sought names from the government and opposition for the formation of a Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), ARY News reported.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq asked the government and opposition to submit two members each, the sources said. Along with other members, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan will be composed of four members of the opposition and treasury from the National Assembly and Senate.

PTI decides to join JCP

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to join the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, which is responsible for appointing judges to the Supreme Court, High Courts, and Sharia Court.

The PTI’s Political Committee announced its decision, stating that the party will nominate members from both houses.

The commission’s expanded responsibilities include evaluating High Court judges’ performance and recommending suitable names.

The 13-member commission will make decisions through a simple majority vote, with the opposition’s members playing a crucial role.

Speaking to newsmen after the PTI’s Political Committee, Salman Akram Raja said that they would announce the names after consulting party founder Imran Khan.

Read More: Reserved seats verdict: PTI’s Salman Akram Raja files contempt plea

Earlier, PTI ‘s Salman Akram Raja has filed contempt of court plea in Supreme Court against non-implementation of reserved seats verdict

Raja in his plea made members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as respondents.

Citing non-implementation of the SC’s verdict on the reserved seats, the PTI leader has urged the SC to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the ECP members.

The Supreme Court initially ruled on July 12 that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was eligible for reserved seats, contradicting the Election Commission’s March 1 decision.

The ruling was reaffirmed in a detailed judgment released last month.