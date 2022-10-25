NA speaker summons Shakoor Shad to verify resignation

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has summoned Member of National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Shakoor Shad to verify if his resignation was “genuine and voluntary”, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has summoned MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad on October 27 (Thursday) at 11:00 am in Speaker’s Chamber to verify the resignation.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has summoned the Member of National Assembly in the lights of the orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Earlier in September, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suspended the basic party membership of its MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad after Islamabad High Court (IHC) restored him as a Parliamentarian over plea that he had not submitted his resignation to the National Assembly speaker.

The PTI in its show-cause notice said that the MNA has submitted nomination papers as a covering candidate for by-election in NA-246. “You have acted against the party policy and also spoken to media on the matter,” it said and asked him to give reasons in seven days as to why his basic membership of the party is not revoked.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended a notification from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for declaring NA-246 Lyari as vacant at the request of PTI lawmaker Shakoor Shad.

The ECP declared the seat vacant after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted resignations of 11 PTI MNAs.

Shakoor Shad, however, later approached the court and pleaded that he had not submitted the resignation personally and it was rather forwarded by the party to which he had submitted to show solidarity with the then prime minister Imran Khan.

