NA to pass mini-budget today: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said on Thursday the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021 (mini-budget) will be passed in the National Assembly today (Thursday).

Addressing a press conference alongside Spokesperson for Finance Ministry Muzzammil Aslam, he said the ongoing National Assembly session will take up a 64-point agenda regarding legislation.

Also Read: PM Imran Khan to take treasury into confidence over ‘mini-budget’

About local government elections in Islamabad, Dr Babar Awan said the government will re-organise Municipal Corporation of Islamabad and 104 councils will be established in the capital with its mayor to be elected directly. There will be six seats for professionals in the mayor’s cabinet, he added.

Talking about announcement of a long march by the opposition, he said the government will complete its constitutional tenure and next general elections will be held through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Also Read: MQM-P to oppose mini-budget if suggestions ignored

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin introduced in the National Assembly the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021.

The finance bill proposes amendments in income tax, sales tax and federal excise duty to impose Rs375 billion taxation measures and withdraws the Rs343 billion sales tax exemption.

Mobile phones valuing more than $200 imported in the CBU condition has been taxed at 17 per cent sales tax.

Comments