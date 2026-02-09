NA Unanimously Passes Resolution Condemning Islamabad Suicide Blast

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday unanimously approved a resolution condemning the recent suicide blast in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The resolution, moved by MNA Hameed Hussain, strongly condemned the “cowardly and inhumane” attack on Imambargah Khadija-tul-Kubra.

According to the text of the resolution, the House demanded that all perpetrators involved in the horrific suicide blast be brought to justice.

It further called for security to be beefed up at mosques, Imambargahs, and other places of worship across the country.

The resolution emphasized the need for an “impressive and effective strategy” to be enacted against terrorism.

It echoed the sentiment that there is no room for terrorism or sectarianism in Pakistan, asserting that the state must ensure the protection of all its citizens.

Furthermore, the resolution urged the government to provide financial assistance to the families of the martyrs and those injured in the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as At least 35 worshippers were martyred and several others were injured in a suicide attack on a mosque in the Tarlai area located on the outskirts of Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to police sources, the suicide bomber attempted to enter the mosque but was stopped at the main gate.

The attacker then detonated his explosives, causing a powerful blast that resulted in multiple casualties. Police said the attacker was affiliated with Indian proxy Fitna-al-Khawarij (FAK).

Police sources confirmed that 31 innocent worshippers were martyred in the attack, while many others sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad.

An emergency was imposed at the hospitals, where several injured remain in critical condition. Doctors have expressed concern that the death toll may rise.

Following the blast, police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the blast and directed a complete inquiry into the matter. The prime minister has also directed Health Minister Mustafa Kamal to personally supervise the medical treatment of the injured at the hospitals.