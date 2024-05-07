Naan Bai Association calls off strike after successful talks

LAHORE: After successful negotiations with the district administration, the Naan Bai Association announced to call off their strike, ARY News reported

Naan Bai Association president Aftab Gul said that most of their demands have been met, and therefore, they have decided not to go ahead with the strike.

The association had demanded subsidised flour and fixation of naan and roti prices as per market value.

Earlier in the day, the Naan Bai Association announced a strike across Punjab starting from Wednesday against what they called an ‘unjust’ price issued by the authorities concerned.

The association said that all tandoors across the province would remain closed from Wednesday. Terming the new price issued by the government as unjust, the Naan Bai Association demanded that new prices should be announced

After the Punjab government’s directive to set the price of roti at Rs 16, the Nanbai Association had earlier issued a 96-hour ultimatum, demanding a reduction in flour prices.