Naan, Chapati prices reduced in Karachi

KARACHI: The Commissioner of Karachi has reduced the prices for Naan and Chapati roti in the Karachi Division, effective immediately, ARY News reported on Friday.

Hassan Naqvi, the Commissioner, stated that the price of a 100-gram chapati has been set at Rs10 per piece.

According to the new notification, the rates for tandoori naan have been fixed as follows – Rs15 for a 120-gram naan, Rs17 for a 140-150 gram naan and Rs22 for a 180-gram naan.

The notification, issued under the authority of the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 2005 (Amended in 2008), reads: “In exercise of the powers vested under section 7 of the said Act, I, Syed Hassan Naqvi, Commissioner Karachi Division/Controller General of Prices & Supplies, Karachi, hereby notify the price of Naan & Chapati in the local limits of Karachi Division.”

The Commissioner has warned that strict action will be taken against any violators of the newly fixed prices. He also directed tandoor owners to prominently display the updated price list at their business place.

Earlier, the Karachi administration on Thursday announced new prices of wheat flour (Atta) in the city, reducing per kilogram rates by Rs 17, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Commissioner Karachi, the wholesale market price of fine wheat flour has been fixed at Rs 78 per kilogram (kg) while it will be available at Rs 90 per kg in the retail market.

Similarly, the price of chakki flour is fixed at Rs 90 per kilogram after a reduction of Rs 10.

Meanwhile, the retail price of regular wheat flour (2½ No. Atta) has been fixed at Rs 70 per kg while its wholesale rate is set at Rs 66 per kg.