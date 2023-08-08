NAB again summons former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in assets beyond known sources of income case, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to sources within NAB, Usman Buzdar has been asked to appear before the graft-buster body on August 15 along with additional documents.

Buzdar was summoned by the anti-graft watchdog by 11 times but he appeared only twice.