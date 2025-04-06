NAB AJK launches probe into multi-million rupee vehicle procurement scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has initiated an investigation into alleged multi-million rupee corruption in the procurement of vehicles for the Health Department from Azad Motors Mirpur.

According to details, the inquiry focuses on the purchase of 24 vehicles, with a notice already issued to the company.

The NAB notice highlights that Azad Motors allegedly delivered vehicles to the Health Department without issuing invoices.

Investigations further revealed that while the department was billed for higher-end models, it actually received lower-end vehicles.

Records of the supplied vehicles are reportedly missing from the company’s website, and there is no tax documentation available for these vehicles either.

The NAB has questioned the company over its failure to supply 2023 model vehicles and has demanded a response within ten days.

The notice also states that despite the lower market price of the vehicles, they were sold to the department at inflated rates, with the Health Department paying for upgraded models but receiving downgraded ones instead.