NAB amendment bill 2023 becomes law

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill 2023 has officially became law, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the NAB amendment bill was approved in the joint session of parliament on May 15. The NAB bill automatically became law after the completion of the constitutional time of the president’s rejection.

The National Assembly secretariat issued a notification after the completion of all the constitutional steps. The bill is considered approved by the president under section 75 article 2 of the constitution.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill 2023 was passed by the joint sitting of the parliament, whereas, the amendments recommended by the opposition were rejected.

The joint sitting of the parliament was held under the chair of the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf today. During the session, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed presented the draft amendments to the NAB bill, which were rejected.

It is important to note here that President Dr Arif Alvi sent back National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2023 to parliament for reconsideration after observing that the amendments brought earlier in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 were sub-judice before the Supreme Court.

The Corruption of more than Rs50 crore will come under the jurisdiction of NAB and a case will be filed in the court of the area where the person committed the crime, the proposed recommendations in the NAB amendment bill say.