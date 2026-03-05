Senate passes NAB Amendment Bill 2026 amid opposition's criticism 

ISLAMABAD: The Senate of Pakistan on Thursday approved the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill 2026.

The bill was presented before the Upper House of the Parliament by Senator Abdul Qadir.

The passage of the bill sparked strong criticism from opposition members, with Senator Ali Zafar describing it as a “slap in the face of the Constitution.”

Speaking in the Senate, Ali Zafar argued that the bill violates democratic principles and could ultimately be used by the government against political opponents. He also claimed that recent legislative actions, including this bill, were being carried out in a manner that targets the founders of PTI.

Zafar said that no private member’s day was observed today and suggested that the bill had originated elsewhere, signalling discontent with the process and timing of its approval.

Earlier, the government again reached out to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to seek its support for the proposed amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, sources said.

According to sources, the PPP asked the government to provide the draft of the NAB amendment bill before supporting it. After the review, the PPP decided to support the bill afer which it was passed from the Senate.