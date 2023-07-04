NAB amendments to not affect PTI chief, says Khaqan Abbasi 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment ordinance will not affect PTI chairman, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the ARY News program ‘Off the record’, former prime minister Khaqan Abbasi said that the PTI chairman used to say that the NAB laws should not be changed. The forced arrests of people by NAB are unfair, he added.

The former prime minister said that military courts were constituted for the crisis in Karachi but Supreme Court suspended it. “After one month of the top court’s decision, we were arrested in plane controversy”, he said. Everyone, in that case, would have been hanged to death if the case was proceeded in the military courts.

On a Question related to PTI Khaqan Abbasi said that they were in power for four years and their party has a vote bank. He said he is not in favor of postponing elections for one year, elections will be held on time.

Khaqan Abbasi said that the CJP should have taken sou-motu notice of the Deputy Speaker’s ruling. The former prime minister, president, Law Minister, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker conspired to not let the voting proceed according to the constitution.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman secured interim bail in six separate cases till July 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi in the cases related to the Toshakhana and National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal on July 4.