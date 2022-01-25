NAB arrests Karachi’s ex-municipal commissioner, recovers gold bricks

KARACHI: In a major arrest from Karachi, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has nabbed a former municipal commissioner of the city’s Korangi area and his two accomplices and recovered gold bricks and a huge cache of foreign currency from their possession, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the arrest, NAB Rawalpindi arrested former Municipal Commissioner Masroor Memon along with account officer Vikash, and audit officer Dharam Veer from the city.

During the operation, the sources said that TT receipts showing transfer of millions of rupees have been recovered besides also getting a hand on gold bricks, and a large amount of foreign currency in dollars, dirhams, and Saudi Riyal.

“The NAB authorities had to use machines to count the foreign currency,” they said.

The municipal commissioner for Korangi has been blamed for corruption in oil purchases and other official works.

“He is involved in approving tenders against bribes and providing receipts of excess fuel supply against receiving fewer quantities,” they said and added that the amounts were then transferred to fake accounts and then to abroad.

Meanwhile, the NAB Rawalpindi has presented the suspects before a court and acquired three-day transit remand of the suspects in order to shift them to Rawalpindi from Karachi.

The suspects will then be presented before an accountability court in Rawalpindi for trial in the case.

