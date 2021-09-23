NAB attaches Rs50bn worth of properties of UK ‘fraudsters’

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed an Islamabad accountability court on Thursday that the corruption watchdog has attached Rs50 billion worth of properties owned by citizens found involved in a fraud in the United Kingdom (UK).

The accountability judge confirmed the freezing of properties owned by Nisar Afzal, Sagheer Afzal and all their family members.

Observing that the accused might sell their properties, the court directed the bureau to inform all relevant departments regarding the attachment.

According to the NAB, the court noted, there are concrete evidence of the accused amassing illegal assets.

The judge placed on record investigation officer Malik Uzair Rehan’s statement about the seizure of the properties.

NAB said as many as eleven bungalows owned by the accused in a posh locality of Islamabad have been seized. 650 kanals of land in Islamabad’s Tarnol, Budana and Tameer and 10 kanals in Fateh Jhang and Ring Road areas have also been seized.

The bureau said Nisar Afzal could not provide money trail of his assets worth billions of rupees.