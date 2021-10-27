NAB barred from arresting Sharjeel Memon until Nov 1

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday restricted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in connection with two anti-graft watchdog inquiries opened against him until November 1, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench issued the directive while hearing a plea.

At the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor submitted the details regarding the ongoing inquiries against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon.

“Four investigations are underway against PPP leader,” the anti-graft watchdog said in a report submitted before SHC.

SHC while seeking the details directed the NAB not to arrest Sharjeel Memon without permission from the court and adjourned the hearing until November 1.

PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon with other accused is facing a number of graft cases, including one related to Rs 5.76 billion corruption in the Sindh Information Department.

He was arrested in a case pertaining to the award of advertisements at ‘exorbitant’ rates on Oct 23, 2017 and was later released on bail granted by the Sindh High Court (SHC) on June 25, 2019.