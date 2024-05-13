NAB closes inquiry into Ramadan package corruption case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has closed its inquiry into the wheat subsidy in Ramadan package corruption case, which was initiated in 2016 and continued until 2018, ARY News reported.

As per details, the NAB Executive Board approved the closure of the investigation, and the Chief Secretary of Punjab was also informed about the development.

The inquiry had uncovered widespread corruption in the Ramadan package, involving officials from the Food Department and several prominent politicians.

The investigation had also revealed the theft of thousands of wheat bags. Several Food Department officials had been suspended during the inquiry, and some had faced serious allegations.

Furthermore, NAB has recommended that the case will be transferred to the Anti-Corruption Department for further investigation.

The alleged corruption worth millions in the name of flour subsidy under Ramazan package by mill owners in Rawalpindi was uncovered by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) of Punjab.

Cases were filed against the flour mills owned by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders after the completion of an inquiry opened by Punjab ACE over alleged corruption on flour subsidy under the Ramazan relief package.

A case was filed against former PML-N’s member of provincial assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Riaz, who owned one of the flour mill spotted in the alleged corruption, whereas, the second case was filed against the mill owner identified as Shahid Zaheer, another MPA of PML-N.

It emerged that the corruption worth millions of rupees had been made through flour subsidy given under Ramazan package during the tenure of former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The First Investigation Report (FIA) stated that the subsidy was provided on 112,671 metric tons of flour. Thirteen officers of the provincial food department were also nominated in the case.