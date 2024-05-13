NAB closes probe into wheat scandal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to close its investigation into the wheat and flour scandal that occurred during the previous regime of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported on Monday.

This decision came following the approval of the Executive Board of NAB to cease the ongoing investigation related to corruption in the procurement of wheat.

The closure of the investigation was sanctioned under the NAB amendment law, with NAB recommending the transfer of the case to the Anti-Corruption Punjab for further proceedings.

The officials of NAB were occupied in the investigation of corruption amounting to billions of rupees within the food department while, the case of thousands of sacks of wheat being stolen was also under came under investigation.

Along with the food department officials, including Secretary of Food and Agriculture, numerous politicians were named in the corruption related to the Ramadan package.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari demanded the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) inquiry into wheat import scam.

PPP Secretary-General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari in his statement stated import of wheat despite surplus stock in Pakistan, caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The PPP leader urged the NAB to initiate an inquiry into the wheat scam and present the facts before the nation.

Commenting on the PML-N’s invitation to PPP to join the federal government, Bukhari said his party is committed to supporting the PML-N-led government in the Parliament without being part of the government.

However, he said the final decision regarding joining the cabinet will be taken by the PPP’s CEC.