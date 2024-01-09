NAB closes Sharif Trust, five other corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday okayed the closure of six corruption references including the Sharif Trust case, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in NAB’s Executive Board meeting held with its chairman Lt Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed Butt in the chair.

The NAB board approved to closing of the Safe City corruption case against former IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir.

Park Enclave Housing Society corruption reference against CDA officials and references against Shahid Malik and Shahbaz Yaseen were also shut.

Last year in November, an accountability court in Lahore acquitted former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and others in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

AC judge Ali Zulqurnain announced the verdict and acquitted Shehbaz Sharif, senior bureaucrat Fawad Hasan Fawad, former director general of the Lahore Development Authority Ahad Khan Cheema and others in the case.

The verdict came after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) declared that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his time as the chief minister of Punjab, did not obtain any benefit from the government funds or misused his public office in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.