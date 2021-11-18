NAB court grants bail to Sohail Anwar Siyal, brother in assets case

SUKKUR: An accountability court in Sukkur has granted bail to former Sindh home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and his brother Tariq Siyal in assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The accountability court approved interim bail of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sohail Anwar Siyal and ordered him to submit a Rs1 million worth surety bond.

Moreover, the court also granted bail to Tariq Siyal, brother of the PPP leader, in the assets case till December 24.

Siyal is facing a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry pertaining to his assets and alleged illegal occupation of state land for a housing society.

The anti-corruption watchdog had accused Siyal of alleged misappropriating over Rs.5.07 billion from different housing schemes. The brother of Sohail Anwar Siyal Tariq Siyal, and his frontman Asad Kharal and Abdul Sattar Kalhoro were also allegedly involved in the mega scam.

The NAB authorities had also held Manager Silk Bank Larkana, Mansoor Abbasi and the owner of the Sundar Town, Larkana, Abdul Sattar Kalihoro responsible for illegally occupying the state lands to develop Gulshan-e-Mansoor and Gulshan-e-Saeed housing schemes on behalf of the former home minister.

