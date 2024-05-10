NAB devises new SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has devised new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at ensuring that no individual or political figure faces reprisal based solely on unverified accusations, ARY News reported on Friday.

Details emerged regarding a meeting between Speaker of National Assembly (NA) Ayaz Sadiq and Chairman NAB, shedding light on the parliamentary institution’s new SOPs for NAB.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq conveyed these SOPs to the Chairman NAB, indicating a collaborative effort to ensure fairness and transparency in NAB’s proceedings.

Sources reveal that NAB has sought Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s assistance in formalizing these SOPs, with the Speaker’s office poised to handle complaints against any member.

Furthermore, it has been disclosed that in cases involving senators, the Senate Chairman will be notified, reaffirming a commitment to fair treatment regardless of political affiliation.

Notably, the SOPs outline stringent measures, including a prohibition on arresting Members of Parliament during inquiries and restrictions on NAB officers’ interactions with the media or public.

Violations of these directives may result in imprisonment ranging from one month to one year, accompanied by fines up to Rs 1 million for the responsible officer.