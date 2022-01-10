NAB fails to decide about assets inquiry against Manzoor Wassan

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to decide about the ongoing assets inquiry against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Manzoor Wassan, ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed in filing references against the PPP stalwart despite the passage of two years.

At the outset of the hearing, the SHC bench asked the NAB prosecutor that on the last hearing we were told about the closure of the inquiry against Manzoor Wassan, where is the report?

No decision about the fate of the inquiry against Manzoor Wassan yet as the matter is still pending with the NAB headquarters, the graft-buster body’s prosecutor informed the SHC bench.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until February 25.

Read more: SHC extends pre-arrest bail of Manzoor Wassan in assets case

According to the NAB, the PPP leader is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income and owns benami properties too.

Talking to newsmen after appearing before the court, Manzoor Wassan said the next three months are important and something is about to happen.

The PPP stalwart said the next three months are important for the incumbent government and the opposition. He also claimed that the minus-one formula is also on the cards.

