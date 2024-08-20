NAB files another reference against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: A new reference in the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi has been filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The reference was submitted to an accountability court in Islamabad by Investigating Officer Mohsin Haroon and Case Officer Waqar Hassan.

In the new NAB reference, the couple is accused of purchasing a jewelry set from the Toshakhana and selling it. The set is valued at Rs75 million.

The development comes a day after IHC remanded the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi into judicial custody. The couple is under scrutiny for alleged misuse of gifts received from foreign dignitaries during their time in office.

On July 13, the couple was acquitted in the Iddat case, however, PTI’s relief was short-lived as the accountability watchdog arrested the PTI supremo and his wife in a new Toshakhana reference.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from the Adiala Jail, the sources privy to the development added.

The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.

The verdict clears the last existing legal hurdle keeping the deposed prime minister in jail. His sentences in the two Toshakhana cases were suspended while he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case.