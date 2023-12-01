NAB files reference against PTI chairman in £190 million settlement case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday submitted a reference in an accountability court against former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million settlement case, ARY News reported.

Others beside Imran include his wife, Bushra Bibi, her friend Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari, former accountability czar Shahzad Akbar and Barrister Zia-ul-Mustafa Naseem.

The reference was filed as the anti-graft buster concludes its investigation with the court sending the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief on judicial remand in the case.

Read more: Bushra Bibi bail extended in Tosha Khana and Al-Qadir Trust cases

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.