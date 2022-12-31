NAB initiates inquiry against ‘illegal’ recruitment, promotion in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an investigation against ‘illegal’ recruitment and promotion in Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the accountability watchdog initiated an investigation against ‘illegal’ recruitment and promotion in Sindh Assembly and sought details from Secretary Sindh Assembly Umar Farooq.

As per a statement, the NAB has sought details from Secretary Sindh Assembly Umar Farooq and his 14 family members.

The watchdog has also sought details of assets possessed by Secretary Sindh Assembly’s family – Wife, two sons and three daughters. The details of close associates of Umar Farooq have also been sought.

Earlier in December, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated inquiry into irregularities in Thar-Coal water project. The Supreme Court directed the accountability watchdog last year to investigate the corruption charges in the project.

The NAB Karachi in a letter to the Secretary Sindh Irrigation Department demanded record of the project. The NAB asked about the record of the spending on the project and the authority that passed the bill.

The details of amount spent over the project in Year 2016-17 should be provided to NAB, the accountability bureau demanded. “The irrigation department has yet to provide the record,” NAB officials said.

