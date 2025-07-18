NAB kicks off disbursement of Rs 3.2b among housing scam victims

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has initiated the disbursement of Rs 3.20 billion among Eden Housing Scam victims, ARY News reported.

The cheque distribution ceremony held at NAB Lahore was graced by NAB Chairman Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmad. The event was conducted under the supervision of NAB DG Ghulam Safdar Shah, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The NAB chairman highlighted that the total claims submitted by 11,880 victims against Eden administration amounted to Rs 13 billion, however, NAB succeeded in plea bargain of Rs 16 billion, exceeding the total claimed amount by 23%, thereby ensuring enhanced compensation for all the affectees.

He informed that NAB Lahore had, so far, recovered Rs 11.8 billion from Eden authorities, out of which Rs 8.6 billion had already been disbursed among the victims.

He said, “With the commencement of the fifth installment of Rs 3.2 billion, the bureau continues its efforts to recover the remaining Rs. 4.2 billion, for which the performance of NAB Lahore merits recognition and appreciation.”

He further announced that going forward, victims would no longer be required to visit NAB offices to receive their compensation, instead the payments would be transferred directly into their bank accounts through a streamlined digital system.

The chairman appreciated Accountability Bureau Lahore and investigation teams decisively working against illegal housing schemes and said that since its establishment, the bureau had achieved record recoveries totaling to Rs 236 billion, with Rs 233 billion disbursed to approximately 94,000 affectees.

While outlining NAB’s broader accountability agenda, the chairman revealed that, in collaboration with provincial governments, comprehensive reforms in Real Estate sector were currently being implemented.

He also disclosed NAB’s plan to launch a comprehensive nationwide crackdown against fraudulent allotments of public land, again in coordination with provincial governments.

NAB Lahore DG Ghulam Safdar Shah, reiterated that since inception, NAB Lahore had recovered a total of Rs 236 billion, including Rs 45.5 billion through direct recoveries, Rs 177 billion indirectly, Rs 12 billion through settlements, and Rs 1 billion in court-imposed fines.

He said that NAB Lahore had filed 1,381 References before Accountability Courts from which 1,265 References had been decided.

The DG further elaborated on key reforms introduced during the tenure of chairman NAB which include monthly public hearings (Khuli Katcheri), establishment of Business and Overseas facilitation desks in all regions of NAB, adoption of the term “defendant” during inquiries, ensuring dignity until proven guilty, confidentiality of suspects’ identities during investigation, revisions to NAB’s auction policy, establishment of a dedicated Land Directorate at NAB Headquarters, implementation of the E-Office system for enhanced operational efficiency, integration of Artificial Intelligence in investigative processes, development of comprehensive Anti-Money Laundering guidelines, a wide array of employee welfare and institutional capacity-building measures.

While concluding the ceremony, the NAB chairman awarded certificates of appreciation to the members of the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) in recognition of their exemplary efforts in successfully investigating and resolving the complex Eden Housing Scam.