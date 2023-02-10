NAB launches inquiry against Punjab Assembly secretary

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday launched an inquiry against Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti on the allegation of assets beyond income, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The NAB has started an inquiry against Muhammad Khan Bhatti on the allegation of assets beyond income and asked the secretary to show the records to investigate, sources said.

The bureau took the records of salary, perks, service commissions and session allowance from the bank and revealed that Muhammad Khan received undue privileges and also received salaries from 2007 to 2018 despite forced leave.

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) anti-corruption wing is also investigating the alleged misappropriation of funds against the Punjab Assembly speaker.

On February 6, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was arrested from Sindh’s Matiari area.

The Punjab Assembly secretary was arrested by Sindh police from Matiari. Later, his house in Gujranwala was also raided and a domestic employee was arrested.

Sources told ARY News that he was apprehended under the supervision of the Hyderabad police SSP from Matiari. Bhatti was travelling to the Sindh High Court (SHC) to seek protective and pre-arrest bail, they added.

In a statement, the police said Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) raided the house of Muhammad Khan Bhatti. “The ACE arrested a domestic employee, Nabeel, and confiscated a mobile phone and digital device from the secretary’s house,” the police said.

