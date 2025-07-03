NAB launches probe into ‘illegal recruitments’ in Sindh Public Service Commission

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated a probe into alleged illegal recruitments and corruption in Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), ARY News reported.

The investigation launched against former Chairman Noor Muhammad Jadmani and 15 other official, claims of irregularities in the commission’s hiring processes, favoritism and misuse of authority.

NAB has summoned records from the SPSC, demanding comprehensive documentation related to appointments made by the commission. This includes records of court petitions, both pending and resolved, filed against the SPSC. Authorities have directed the current SPSC Chairman to provide the complete record within one week.

Sources within NAB revealed that the 16 officials, including former chairmen, members, secretaries, controllers, and additional controllers, submitted incomplete recruitment records during initial inquiries.

Expressing dissatisfaction, NAB officials have reiterated their demand for a full account of all appointments within the stipulated timeframe.

The investigation has uncovered allegations that government officers manipulated the SPSC examination process to secure jobs for their children and other relatives. In the next phase, NAB plans to summon beneficiaries of these alleged illegal recruitments to further probe the extent of the irregularities.

It is worth mentioning here that in 2020, NAB initiated a probe into the alleged forged recruitments via Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) in at least three provincial departments under Sindh government.

According to the details of the case, NAB said, in some 30 vacancies across three provincial departments the names successful candidates, that were qualified via SPSC, were scrapped and replaced with bogus officers.

The details of the case divulged by the anti-corruption watchdog alleged that the forgery took place in the SPSC exams of 2018 which saw bogus placements in three provincial departments of Sindh.