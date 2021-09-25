NAB pleads with SC to revoke Ex-PM Abbasi’s bail

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has requested the Supreme Court to revoke former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s bail in a graft case

The corruption watchdog filed an appeal in the top court challenging the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) February 25 and 27 verdicts granting bail to the PML-N stalwart.

Citing Abbasi as respondent in its appeal, the bureau pleaded with the apex court to set aside his bail.

On Feb 25, an Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah granted post-arrest bail to the PML-N leader subject to submission of Rs10 million worth of surety bonds.

Former prime minister Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others are facing charges of corrupt practices in awarding an LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.

NAB sources said that Abbasi had awarded the LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and other relevant laws.