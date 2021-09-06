NAB rejects PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday rejected the remarks of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal and termed the former interior minister’s statement as contrary to the facts, baseless and misleading, ARY News reported.

The anti-graft watchdog in a statement said that the NAB had filed a reference against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in the accountability court on basis of solid evidence.

Ahsan Iqbal’s fabricated allegations against NAB are an attempt to influence the cases pending before the accountability court, read the statement.

The anti-corruption body said that Ahsan Iqbal’s remarks are part of a vicious propaganda campaign to tarnish the image of NAB.

NAB will continue to perform its duties without any threat, it added.

PML-N leader has criticised National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while talking to media outside accountability court here on Monday.

Last year in February, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City case.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.