NAB recovers, disburses over Rs88 billion in 2025

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau recovered and disbursed over 88 billion rupees during the first quarter of 2025, ARY News reported.

According to a press release, these recoveries included direct recoveries worth over two billion rupees and indirect recoveries amounting to 86 billion rupees.

The recoveries were made from public and private lands associated with cases of illegal transfer and occupation.

The disbursed amounts were returned to the relevant affected entities.

Regarding indirect recoveries, NAB (Balochistan) retrieved state land measuring 340 acres of Chiltan Park and 250 acres of Forest department which translate into 6.45 billion rupees.

NAB Lahore recovered 70.87 billion rupees in three mega cases including Employees Cooperative Housing Society, State Life Insurance Employees Cooperative Housing Society and Sarwar Omega Villas.

NAB (Multan) recovered 0.013 billion rupees in GFS 7 Wonders Housing Scheme while NAB(Sukkur) recovered 610 acres of NHA land worth of 8.53 billion rupees.

Regarding disbursement of direct recoveries, NAB transferred 9.72 million rupees directly to the Federal Government, 10.80 million rupees to provincial governments and 73. 51 million rupees to different departments or financial institutions.

A significant portion amounting to 1990.771 million rupees has also been directly distributed to over nineteen thousand victims of various scams.

These recoveries were made from individuals and entities through plea bargains, voluntary returns and settlements.

NAB remains resolute in its mission to recover looted public funds and advance its vision of a corruption-free Pakistan.