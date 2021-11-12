NAB reference against illegal appointment of OGRA chairman challenged

ISLAMABAD: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Yousaf Raza Gillani and other accused have challenged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference against the illegal appointment of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman Tauqir Sadiq, ARY News reported on Friday.

The NAB reference against the illegal appointment of OGRA chairman Tauqir Sadiq was challenged by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Yousaf Raza Gillani and other accused including Sikandar Hayat Mekan, Javed Nazir, Shaukat Hayat Durrani.

The accused pleaded with the accountability court to acquit them after dismissing the NAB reference.

Following the petitions, the accountability court’s judge Muhammad Bashir issued notice to the anti-corruption watchdog. The NAB was ordered to submit its reply in the petitions by November 19.

The accused stated in their petition that the case could not be heard by the accountability court under the NAB amendment ordinance.

Later, the accountability court adjourned the hearing till November 19.

In the corruption reference, former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani along with five others was nominated for the out-of-merit appointment of Tauqir Sadiq as the OGRA chairman.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, former water and power minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others accused of their alleged involvement in the illegal appointment of former chairman OGRA Sadiq.

The other accused include Shaukat Durrani, Member Technical for selection process, Javed Nazir, member selection committee from OGRA, Sikandar Hayat Mekan, ex-senior joint secretary Cabinet Division.

