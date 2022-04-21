NAB refutes report of ‘zero recovery’ during four years

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday refuted reports of zero recovery by the accountability watchdog during last four years and said that it has recovered Rs584 billion during the period.

In a statement issued today, the NAB said that it has directly recovered an amount of Rs460 billion from major housing societies while recovery of 140 million Pound from London was also made owing to accountability watchdog’s efforts.

“An audit of all recoveries and expenses have already been carried out by Auditor General of Pakistan,” it said and added, “The NAB has also presented the record before the Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament.”

The watchdog further said that cases against top suspects are already being proceeded in trial or appellate courts while 1405 suspects have been convicted after successful trial so far.

“Legal action will be taken against those spreading baseless reports.”

On April 14, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have no affiliation with anyone except with Pakistan, Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal said.

In a media talk after attending the Public Accounts Committee session, NAB chief said the anti-graft watchdog has nothing to do with the political engineering.

Commenting on any amendment in the NAB law, he urged for an amend in the national interest and not in the personal interest of someone.

“He is a former prime minister and respectable for me,” ustice retd Javed Iqbal said on a question about Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The NAB chief avoided to comment over a query when he was asked about his likely resignation from the office after fall of Imran Khan’s government.

Comments