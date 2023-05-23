NAB requests to freeze account having Rs48,000

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday moved Supreme Court to freeze a bank account having Rs48,674, ARY News reported.

The NAB’s request was taken up by a two-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

At the outset of the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau prosecutor requested the court to release orders to freeze the bank account of the accused with Rs48,674.

The bench got furious at the NAB’s request. CJP Justice Bandial remarked the graft-buster body is ‘misusing’ its power what type of joke is this?

Anti-graft watchdog is not fair and it should not have moved such plea before the top court, remarked another member of the bench Justice Athar Minallah.

Later, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea after the NAB took back its request.

On Saturday, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) gave a ‘clean chit’ to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Housing scandal.