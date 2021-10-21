NAB seeks time to respond in Nisar Khuhro’s ECL removal case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has sought a response from the federal government in a plea of Pakistan People’s Party leader Nisar Khuhro, seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

At the outset of the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials submitted their response and sought more time to submit the response in the plea.

The SHC, after giving three weeks to the federal government to respond to the matter, adjourned the further hearing of the case.

According to NAB, Khuhro, who served previously as Sindh food minister, is facing a NAB inquiry regarding alleged irregularities in wheat procurement.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro had moved the high court seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Khuhro stated in his petition that he wants to depart to meet his family in the United States as his wife was ailing and his presence needed to children.

“The federal government has placed my name in the ECL on malicious grounds,” Khuhro said, pleading the court to remove his name from the no-fly list.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!