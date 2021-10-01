NAB approves probe against ex-SSP Rao Anwar, seizure of bank accounts

KARACHI: The regional board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Karachi has approved the conversion of three inquiries into interrogation and an inquiry into the investigation, ARY News reported on Friday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi chapter approved the initiation of an investigation against former senior superintendent police (SSP) Rao Anwar and the seizure of his nine bank accounts.

The latest decisions were taken following the detection of alleged financial irregularities worth billion in all corruption cases.

Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar was accused of possessing assets beyond known sources of income that led the anti-corruption watchdog to launch an inquiry into its assets. According to the anti-graft watchdog, Rao Anwar owned assets worth billions.

Moreover, the NAB regional board has recommended converting the inquiry into an investigation against the officers and employees of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

It was learnt that the NICVD officers and employees were involved in illegal appointments, allowances and financial irregularities in the procurement of medical equipment.

It was also recommended to convert the inquiry against Dr Ehsan and Shahid Yousuf into the investigations. The accused are facing charges of committing corruption that caused Rs3.25 billion worth of financial loss to the national exchequer.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s Karachi chapter also recommended the headquarters to convert other inquiries into investigations.

