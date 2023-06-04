NAB submits reply to PAC in Bank of Khyber case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted its reply to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the case related to illegal appointments in the Bank of Khyber, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In its reply, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) stated that a probe was launched into the alleged illegal appointments with the permission of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The anti-graft watchdog stated that 41 witnesses were made part of the investigation. Call-up notices were issued to 22 accused and testimonies of 16 suspects were recorded, it added.

It said that the NAB received personal and assets records of mostly accused and the scrutiny of the suspects’ personal bank accounts is underway.

The anti-corruption watchdog apprised the PAC that the case will be taken to the conclusive end in two months.